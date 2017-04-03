WTOÂ to rule on China's market economy status

Geneva (dpa) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) decided Monday that it will rule on a case filed by Beijing centred on the question of whether China should be treated as a market economy, diplomats said in Geneva.



In its complaint against the European Union, Beijing demands to be defined as a free market economy, a status that would protect China from punitive tariffs.



When the communist Asian country joined the WTO in 2001, other members of the free-trade organization promised they would start trading with China as an equal in December 2016.



Until then, WTO countries were able to levy punitive taxes on imports from China if they were sold below Chinese market prices, based on the assumption that the state‘s large role in the economy gave Chinese industries unfair advantages.



BrusselsÂ tried to block the establishment of a dispute settlement mechanism at the WTO, arguing that such a step is premature because the EUÂ is currently working on new trade legislation regarding China.



The EUÂ had had enough time to define a new policy, China retorted Monday at a WTO meeting.



"The European Union has been aware of more than fifteen years of the date" on which China‘s non-market status would expire, China‘s WTO delegation said in a statement.



At the meeting, the United States sided with the EU, calling on Beijing to prove that it really is a market economy.



Last week, WashingtonÂ launched an investigation on Chinese aluminum foil, to establish whether China dumps its products on the USÂ market below domestic market prices.



