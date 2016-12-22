US sues Barclays to recover over actions prior to US mortgage crisis

Washington (dpa) - The US Justice Department on Thursday filed suit against the British bank Barclays, alleging fraud in the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) between 2005 and 2007.



The civil complaint accuses Barclays of repeatedly misrepresenting the soundness of loans backing securities they sold to investors throughout the world who incurred billions of dollars in losses as a result of the fraud, the Justice Department said in a news release.



The suit names as defendants former Barclays executives Paul K Menefee, who served as Barclays‘ head banker for its subprime RMBS, and John T Carroll, who served as Barclays‘ head trader for subprime loan acquisitions.



The complaint says that between 2005 and 2007 Barclays, through Menefee, Carroll and others, fraudulently sold tens of billions of dollars of RMBS, and repeatedly misled investors about the quality of the mortgages backing those deals.



The alleged scheme involved at least 36 RMBS deals, totalling more than 31 billion dollars worth of subprime and slightly higher quality Alt-A mortgage loans.



"As alleged in this complaint, Barclays jeopardized billions of dollars of wealth through practices that were plainly irresponsible and dishonest," US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in the news release.



The packaging and sale of RMBS significantly contributed to the financial crisis of 2008, leaving millions of Americans with homes they could not afford, the news release said.



The complaint seeks an unspecified monetary penalty from Barclays.



Barclays rejected the claim, saying it considered them "disconnected from the facts," adding in a statement that it "will vigorously defend the complaint and intends to seek its dismissal at the earliest opportunity."



