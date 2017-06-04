URGENT: May: London incidents treated as 'potential terrorism'
Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May says apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ are being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
London (dpa) - Europe‘s big cities are increasingly on high alert for terror attacks. Here are some of the most recent.MANCHESTER, BRITAIN, May 22, 2017: A suspected suicide bomber kills 22 people, including children, and injures 59 following a
London (dpa) - London‘s Metropolitan police have confirmed thatÂ a crashÂ at London Bridge and stabbings at nearbyÂ Borough Market late Saturday are terrorist incidents.A stabbing reportedÂ in south London‘sÂ Vauxhall area laterÂ is not
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May said apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ late Saturday were being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."Armed police openedÂ fire during a stabbing incident atÂ Borough Market after
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May says apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ are being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."
Mexico City (dpa) - Members of a German symphony orchestra are going ahead Saturday with their "Tear Down This Wall" concert along the US-Mexico border despite being banned from playing on the US side.The Dresden Symphony Orchestra originally wanted
Warsaw (dpa) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to show their support for gay rights, with police putting the crowd at 13,000 and organizers saying that 50,000 had attended.The Equality Parade, or Parada Rownosci, was
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
|
Luxemburg
(04.06.2017 03:50)
14 / 25 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News