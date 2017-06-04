Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
URGENT: May: British authorities have disrupted five plots since March

Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
London (dpa) - British Prime Minister Theresa May says British security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted five credible plots since the Westminster attack in March.

 

NACHRICHTEN
DEVELOPING Police arrest 12 in east London after
London (dpa) - Police have arrested 12 suspectsÂ linked to SaturdayÂ night‘s terrorist attack in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.Counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of BarkingÂ on Sunday, the
BACKGROUND May's four-point counterterrorism plan
London (dpa)Â - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday laid out a four-point counterterrorism plan in the wake of a terrorist attack that left seven people dead at London Bridge the night before.- According to May, defeating the "evil"
6TH LEAD May says 'enough is enough' as third
London (dpa) - Prime Minister Theresa May demanded an overhaul of Britain‘s counter-terrorism strategy on Sunday, outlining a four-point plan that included increased cyberspace surveillance in the wake of a terrorist attack at London Bridge the
Turkey hopes to put relations with Germany back on
Istanbul (dpa) - The Turkish government hopes to mend diplomatic ties with Germany, but it needs to be a reciprocal effort, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday.Relations between Germany and
EXTRA Juncker:Â London attack "will not undermine
Brussels (dpa)Â - A terrorist attack in central London that left seven people dead "will not undermine our resilience, our compassion or our democracies," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Sunday."The European Union, its member
EXTRA Putin calls for global effort to fight
Moscow (dpa)Â - Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated calls for an international effort to fight terrorism in the wake of an attack in London in which seven people were killed."This crime is shocking in its barbarism and its
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
IOC outlines new independent anti-doping test body
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 to come from recycled
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
