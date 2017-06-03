Turkish police detain top advisor to prime minister

Istanbul (dpa) - Turkish police detained a top advisor to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim over alleged links to a US-based cleric the government blames for orchestrating a coup attempt last year, the state-runÂ Anadolu news agency reported Saturday.



Birol Erdem and his wife Gulumser were detained in Ankara as part of an investigation into FethullahÂ Gulen, the Islamic cleric, and his followers.



Gulen, a one-time ally of President Recep TayyipÂ Erdogan, denies any connection to the coup attempt.



Erdem worked his way up through the civil service, including the judicial wing, since 2000, Sabah newspaper reported, noting that he continued to rise even after 2014, when the government began to crack down on Gulenists.



Some 50,000 people are in jail in connection with last year‘s abortive coup and more than 120,000 have lost their jobs in purges.



Turkey considers Gulen‘s global network, which includes schools and charities, to be a terrorist group.



