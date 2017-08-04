Turkish court keeps activists in detention despite diplomatic pleas

Istanbul (dpa) - A group of eight activists including foreigners who are being held by Turkey on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes must remain behind bars, despite diplomatic attempts to free them.



An Istanbul court ruled against releasing Peter Steudtner of Germany, Ali Gharavi of Sweden and six Turkish activists from pre-trial detention, the suspects‘ lawyers said on Friday.



The lawyers criticized the detention conditions of their clients, with both foreigners being held in solitary confinement since being moved to a new prison in the city of Silivri on Tuesday.



During a meeting between Steudtner and a lawyer on Thursday, Turkish authorities taped the conversation and a guard accompanied the talks, the lawyers said. Such discussions are supposed to be private according to human rights standards and the Turkish constitution, they said.



On July 5, Turkish authorities detained a group of human rights activists - including Steudtner, Gharavi and Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International‘s Turkey branch - at a conference in Istanbul for terrorism-related offences.



Sweden and Germany last week logged a formal complaint over Ankara‘s detention of the activists. Germany has also warned its citizens that they could be at risk of arrest if travelling to Turkey.



At their new prison location, Steudtner and Gharavi have both lost access to English language books that they were given at their previous prison, the lawyers said.



Additionally, the court made a mistake in making a collective decision not to release the eight suspects, rather than ruling for each individually, according to the lawyers.



