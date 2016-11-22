Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
Turkey's premier puts brakes on controversial sex offenders bill

Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Istanbul (dpa) - Turkey‘s prime minister said Tuesday that he was sending back a controversial draft bill to the justice commission that would have allowed sex offenders to marry underage girls they had abused and thereby defer punishment.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the draft should be considered further, the state-runÂ Anadolu news agency reported.

The bill - which was criticized by secular opposition parties and the UN agencies for women and children‘s rights - was set to go up for a vote in parliament later in the day.

Critics said the bill could effectively act as a means to retroactively legalize cases of rape and would not help in the battle against child marriages.

The government had insisted the bill, proposed by the ruling conservative Justice andÂ Development PartyÂ (AKP), was not an amnesty for abusers.

President Recep TayyipÂ Erdogan late Monday stepped into the fray, calling for a consensus to be reached on the law.

 

