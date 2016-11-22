Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt


Center Parcs - der Familienkurzurlaub im Internet!


ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿
Hotelsuche in 
 

Turkey issues arrest warrant for Syrian Kurdish political leader

Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Istanbul (dpa) - Turkey has issued arrest warrants for a number of Kurdish leaders, including SalihÂ Muslim, head of the main Kurdish party in Syria, and top figures in the armed KurdistanÂ Workers‘Â Party (PKK), the state-runÂ Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday.

The warrants relate to a car bombing in February in the Turkish capitalÂ Ankara, which left 30 people dead. The attack was claimed by the KurdistanÂ FreedomÂ Falcon (TAK), a small, shadowy Kurdish nationalist splinter group.

In all, Turkey is seeking 48 Kurdish officials, including CemilÂ Bayik, the leader of the PKK, who is based in northernÂ Iraq.

The February car bombing was carried out by Abdulbaki Soenmez, a Turkish citizen. Turkey had initially tried to claim the attack was carried out by a Syrian national, but evidence later contradicted this allegation.

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union PartyÂ (PYD), which Muslim heads, denies any involvement in the attack in Ankara and says it is focused on the issues inside Syria, including the war against Islamic State.

The armed wing of the PYD is the United States‘ main ally on the ground in Syria against Islamic State.

The PKK, which has been fighting for greater rights for the Kurdish minority in Turkey, is listed as a terrorist organization by both the US and the European Union. Kurds inÂ Turkey often complain of systemic discrimination.

A peace process between Turkey and the PKK collapsed last year and violence has returned, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths. More than 40,000 people have died in the 30-year conflict.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht Ã¶ffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
ï»¿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Europe
28.10.2016
Moscow (dpa) - The Syrian military will take full control of the war-torn city of Aleppo, Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said Friday at talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow.Russia and Iran are the Syrian government‘s
weiter
Europe
20.11.2016
Mont PÃ¨lerin, 20 nov (dpa) - Las conversaciones sobre la reunificaciÃ³n de la dividida isla de Chipre prosiguieron hoy en Suiza tras una semana de pausa, informo la televisiÃ³n estatal chipriota RIK. Los jefes de la delegaciÃ³n grecochipriota y
weiter
Europe
04.11.2016
IstanbulÂ (dpa) - The leader of Iraqi Kurdistan is calling for Turkey to release members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples‘Â Democratic PartyÂ (HDP), warning the measures against the legislators would not serve peace or stability.The detentions and
weiter
Europe
27.10.2016
Brussels (dpa) - The European Union decided Thursday to extend sanctions imposed over the Syrian regime‘s violent repression of civilians to 10 further individuals, bringing the total number to 217.The bloc has been steadily ratcheting up its
weiter
Europe
21.11.2016
Istanbul (dpa) - The secretary general of NATO declined to condemn the arrest of members of parliament and journalists in member-country Turkey, after being pressed on the matter on Monday by a Dutch lawmaker.Ten members of parliament from the
weiter
Europe
19.11.2016
Istanbul (dpa) - Top government officials in Turkey doubled down on Saturday to defend a piece of legislation that would allow men to evade punishment for sexual assaultÂ by marryingÂ theÂ underage girls they abused.Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
EU says tax officials can exchange bank account
Brussels (dpa) - Tax officials across the EU‘s 28Â member countries will now be able to automatically share names and balances on bank accounts as part of the bloc‘s effort to fight tax evasion, according to new rules approved by the
British investigation launched into UKIP's
London (dpa) - The UK Independence Party (UKIP) is being investigated by British authorities after the European Parliament accused the party of spending 172,000 euros (183,000 dollars) of EU funding on polling for its campaign to leave the
1ST LEAD SyrianÂ Kurdish leader shrugs off Turkish
Istanbul (dpa) - Turkey has issued arrest warrants for a number of Kurdish leaders, including SalihÂ Muslim, head of the main Kurdish party in Syria, and top figures in the armed KurdistanÂ Workers‘Â Party (PKK), the state-runÂ Anadolu news
No campaigners in Italy referendum threaten to
Rome (dpa) - Campaigners for a ‘no‘ vote in Italy‘s December 4 Italian constitutional referendum said Tuesday they are ready to challenge the final result if votes cast by Italians living abroad prove to be decisive.The threat
1ST European Parliament to debate freezing
Strasbourg, France (dpa) - European lawmakers meeting in Strasbourg were set to debate the suspension of EU membership talks with Turkey on Tuesday.The debate precedes a non-binding vote on Thursday and comes amid a heavy-handed post-coup crackdown
DEVELOPING Lufthansa taking legal action against
Berlin (dpa)Â - Lufthansa says it is seeking an injunction to stop a pilots‘ strike scheduled for Wednesday.A spokesman for the airline says that an employment tribunal in Frankfurt will decide later on Tuesday whether the strike can go
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
3RD LEAD Da Silva delights Brazil with vault gold;
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva won Olympic pole vault gold for hosts Brazil shortly before midnight to wrap up a Monday which started with Poland‘s Anita Wlodarczyk winning the hammer throw with another world record at the Rio
EXTRA Brazil's Da Silva shocks Lavillenie with
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago da Silva outfoxes mighty Renaud Lavillenie to claim a stunning pole vault gold for Olympic hosts Brazil.Da Silva soared a personal best 6.03 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd shortly before midnight to beat the
Wetter

Dresden


(22.11.2016 17:27)

7 / 13 °C


23.11.2016
5 / 12 °C
24.11.2016
4 / 11 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum