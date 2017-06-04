Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
Center Parcs - der Familienkurzurlaub im Internet!


Bundesliga-Tickets mit Garantie!


ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿
Hotelsuche in 
 

Turkey hopes to put relations with Germany back on track, PM says

Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Istanbul (dpa) - The Turkish government hopes to mend diplomatic ties with Germany, but it needs to be a reciprocal effort, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday.

Relations between Germany and Turkey deteriorated amid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s efforts to lobby Germany‘s Turkish expatriate population to vote in favour of constitutional reform to extend his powers earlier this year.

Turkey recently denied several members of the German parliament permission to visit German troops stationed at the Incirlik airbase, deepening a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Yildirim said his government wanted to put relations with Germany "back on track," but added that "Germany should move accordingly."

The prime minister‘s comments come ahead of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel‘s visit to Ankara on Monday. Gabriel will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, with talks expected to focus on the Incirlik dispute.

Yildirim also criticized Germany for being "too tolerant" towards the followers of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen along with supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers‘ Party (PKK).

The Turkish government holds Gulen responsible for the abortive coup on July 15 last year. Gulen denies the charges. Tens of thousands of Gulen supporters have since been arrested for alleged links to the failed coup.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht Ã¶ffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
ï»¿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Europe
04.06.2017
Berlin (dpa) - The organizer of a German rock music festival that was temporarily suspended on Friday due to a terror threat, has said that Muslims need to do more to show their support for peace. "I expect from everyone involved that they show their
weiter
Europe
03.06.2017
St Petersburg (dpa) - Germany‘s top diplomat hopes his upcoming trip to Ankara will relieve diplomatic tensions between Germany and Turkey."We are seeking out ways to return to normalized relations with Turkey,"Â Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel
weiter
Europe
04.06.2017
Mexico City (dpa) - Members of a German symphony orchestra performed at a "Tear Down This Wall" concert along the US-Mexico border on Saturday, protesting US President Donald Trump‘s plan to build a wall along the border between the two
weiter
Europe
01.06.2017
Istanbul (dpa) - A Turkish fashion designer who denounced violence and corruption in a satirical video has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an Istanbul court, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.The court gave
weiter
Europe
02.06.2017
Brussels (dpa) - Disagreements over granting "market economy" status to China have prevented the European Union and China from signing a joint agreement on climate change and other issues, dpa has learnt.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump
weiter
Europe
02.06.2017
IstanbulÂ (dpa) - Kurdish militants claimed on Friday their forces downed a Turkish military helicopter this week in the south-east of the country, killing all 13 soldiers on board, including a high-ranking officer.The armed KurdistanÂ Workers‘
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
DEVELOPING Police arrest 12 in east London after
London (dpa) - Police have arrested 12 suspectsÂ linked to SaturdayÂ night‘s terrorist attack in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.Counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of BarkingÂ on Sunday, the
BACKGROUND May's four-point counterterrorism plan
London (dpa)Â - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday laid out a four-point counterterrorism plan in the wake of a terrorist attack that left seven people dead at London Bridge the night before.- According to May, defeating the "evil"
6TH LEAD May says 'enough is enough' as third
London (dpa) - Prime Minister Theresa May demanded an overhaul of Britain‘s counter-terrorism strategy on Sunday, outlining a four-point plan that included increased cyberspace surveillance in the wake of a terrorist attack at London Bridge the
Turkey hopes to put relations with Germany back on
Istanbul (dpa) - The Turkish government hopes to mend diplomatic ties with Germany, but it needs to be a reciprocal effort, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday.Relations between Germany and
EXTRA Juncker:Â London attack "will not undermine
Brussels (dpa)Â - A terrorist attack in central London that left seven people dead "will not undermine our resilience, our compassion or our democracies," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Sunday."The European Union, its member
EXTRA Putin calls for global effort to fight
Moscow (dpa)Â - Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated calls for an international effort to fight terrorism in the wake of an attack in London in which seven people were killed."This crime is shocking in its barbarism and its
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
IOC outlines new independent anti-doping test body
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 to come from recycled
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
Wetter

Wien


(04.06.2017 15:50)

15 / 27 °C


05.06.2017
15 / 25 °C
06.06.2017
13 / 30 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum