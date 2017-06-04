Turkey hopes to put relations with Germany back on track, PM says

Istanbul (dpa) - The Turkish government hopes to mend diplomatic ties with Germany, but it needs to be a reciprocal effort, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday.



Relations between Germany and Turkey deteriorated amid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s efforts to lobby Germany‘s Turkish expatriate population to vote in favour of constitutional reform to extend his powers earlier this year.



Turkey recently denied several members of the German parliament permission to visit German troops stationed at the Incirlik airbase, deepening a diplomatic spat between the two countries.



Yildirim said his government wanted to put relations with Germany "back on track," but added that "Germany should move accordingly."



The prime minister‘s comments come ahead of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel‘s visit to Ankara on Monday. Gabriel will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, with talks expected to focus on the Incirlik dispute.



Yildirim also criticized Germany for being "too tolerant" towards the followers of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen along with supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers‘ Party (PKK).



The Turkish government holds Gulen responsible for the abortive coup on July 15 last year. Gulen denies the charges. Tens of thousands of Gulen supporters have since been arrested for alleged links to the failed coup.



