Skiurlaub- günstig mit FeWo-direkt


ITS | Jahn | Tjaereborg


Hotelsuche in 
 

Thousands march at Jerusalem gay pride event under heavy security

Israel
03.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Tel Aviv (dpa) - Thousands marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday for the city‘s gay pride parade, with hundreds of police officers securing the annual event.

Rainbow flags fluttered from lamp posts and were waved by marchers demanding equal rights for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in Israel.

"Today I march to remember that I am not just a Me. I am also a We. And I march with pride," read a sign held by one participant at Jerusalem‘s 16th pride march, the theme of which was "LGBTQ and Religion."

The parade is the frequent target of criticism from conservative religious groups in the city holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians.

Twelve people were taken into custody before the start of the march on suspicion of trying to disrupt or cause harm, including one person who was carrying a knife, police said.

Memories are still fresh of an attack on the parade two years ago, when Yishai Schlissel, an Orthodox Jewish extremist, stabbed six marchers. Shira Banki, 16, later died from her wounds.

Schlissel had attacked the pride parade in Jerusalem in 2005, stabbing three people. He was convicted on three counts of attempted murder and sent to prison until 2015.

He was released just weeks before carrying out the repeat attack.

He is currently serving life sentence for Banki‘s murder.

Israeli media reported that marchers laid flowers at the site where she was stabbed.

The parade in Jerusalem is small in comparison to the one held every year in the Israeli beach city Tel Aviv. Some 200,000 took part in the celebration in June.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht öffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
﻿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Israel
31.07.2017
Jerusalén, 31 jul (dpa) - Tras los sangrientos disturbios por las restricciones a los musulmanes en el acceso a la Explanada de la Mezquitas, Israel detuvo en la noche del domingo al lunes a 33 palestinos, siete de ellos de entre 13 y 17 años,
weiter
Europe
25.07.2017
Muenster, Germany (dpa) - Less than a third of the German electorate has populist views, according to a study released Tuesday, two months ahead of an election that will see the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter parliament for the first
weiter
Israel
02.08.2017
Jerusalén, 2 ago (dpa) - La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera (FPA) acudió al Tribunal Supremo en Israel por las restricciones impuestas a los periodistas por las fuerzas de seguridad, informó hoy la organización de corresponsales. "Tras
weiter
Europe
02.08.2017
Straßburg (dpa) - Zwei vor 147 Tagen in den Hungerstreik getretene türkische Akademiker bleiben weiter in Untersuchungshaft. Der Straßburger Menschenrechtsgerichtshof lehnte es am Mittwoch ab, auf ihr Ersuchen hin die Regierung in Ankara in einer
weiter
Germany
26.07.2017
Hamburg (dpa) - Mehr als zwei Wochen nach den gewalttätigen Auseinandersetzungen rund um den G20-Gipfel in Hamburg ist die Zahl der Ermittlungen gegen Polizisten gestiegen. Am Dienstagnachmittag gab es beim Dezernat Interne Ermittlungen 49
weiter
Russia
20.07.2017
Moskau (dpa) - Ein Moskauer Gericht hat einen Demonstranten zu zwei Jahren und sechs Monaten Straflager verurteilt. Der Russe habe bei der Protestaktion des Kremlkritikers Alexej Nawalny Ende März einen Ziegel auf einen Nationalgardisten geworfen
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
Reports: Police notify court of corruption charges
Jerusalem (dpa) - Police have notified Israel‘s Supreme Court that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of bribe, fraud and breach of trust, local media reported on Thursday, as the Israeli leader became further engulfed in a
Thousands march at Jerusalem gay pride event under
Tel Aviv (dpa) - Thousands marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday for the city‘s gay pride parade, with hundreds of police officers securing the annual event. Rainbow flags fluttered from lamp posts and were waved by marchers
Israeli police accused of violent tactics against
Tel Aviv (dpa) - The Foreign Press Association (FPA) in Israel filed a petition with the Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing the Israel police of using violent tactics against journalists and improperly restricting media access to
CORRECTION Showdown between Israeli, Jordanian
Tel Aviv (dpa) - A potentially violent showdown between an Israeli and Jordanian parliamentarian at a border crossing on Wednesday was averted after the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordanian police intervened.Jordanian
Showdown between Israeli, Jordanian lawmakers at
Tel Aviv (dpa) - A potentially violent showdown between an Israeli and Jordanian parliamentarian at a border crossing on Wednesday was averted after the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordanian police intervened.Jordanian
1ST LEAD Jordan charges Israeli embassy guard with
Amman (dpa) - Jordan has charged an Israeli embassy guard with murder for shooting dead two Jordanians at the embassy compound in Amman last week, Jordan‘s official news agency Petra reported on Friday.Prosecutors charged the guard with murder
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
Israel
"Israel" (Hebrew: מדינת ישראל "Medinat Yisra-el"; Arabic دولَة إِسرائيل "Dawlat Isrā"īl") is a small yet diverse Middle Eastern country with a long coastline on the eastern
Israel
"Israel" (; , "Yisrā"el"; , "), officially the "State of Israel" (Hebrew: , "Mīnat Yisrā"el"; , "), is a parliamentary republic in the Middle East locat on the eastern shore of the
Lod
|arname=اَلْلُدّْ|meaning=|founded=|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=center|population=67,000|popyear=2007|area_dunam=12226|mayor= Ilan Harari}}"Lod" (; , "al-Ludd"; Greco-Latin "Lydda") is a city located on the
Dimona
|arname=ديمونة|meaning=|founded=1955|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=south|population=33,600|popyear=2007|area_dunam=29877|pushpin_map=Israel|latd=31 |latm=4|longd=35 |longm=2|mayor=Meir Cohen}}Dimona is a centre for
Safed
|arname=صفد|meaning=Lookout (from the Hebrew root "tzafa")|founded=|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=Tzfat|altOffSp=Tsfat, Tzefat, Zfat, |district=north|population=28,500|popyear=2007|mayor=Ilan Shohat|pushpin_map=Israel north
Dimona
|arname=ديمونة|meaning=|founded=1955|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=south|population=33,600|popyear=2007|area_dunam=29877|pushpin_map=Israel|latd=31 |latm=4|longd=35 |longm=2|mayor=Meir Cohen}}Dimona is a centre for
Wetter

Tel Aviv-Jaffa


(04.08.2017 09:59)

24 / 28 °C


05.08.2017
22 / 28 °C
06.08.2017
22 / 28 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum