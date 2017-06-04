Ten migrants killed in smugglers' bus crash in Bulgaria

Sofia (dpa) - At least 10 people were killed and seven others injured Sunday when a minibus smuggling migrants through Bulgaria crashed, the country‘s Interior Ministry said.



The suspected driver wasÂ a 16-year-old with a criminal record who had no drivers‘ licence, a ministry statement read.



Bulgaria has become a main entry point for migrants trying reach other EUÂ member states through officially-closed Balkan route. Many enter the country through Turkey and continue through Serbia, then attempt to crossÂ the tightly-sealed borders of Hungary or Croatia.



The numbers on the Balkan migration route peaked in late 2015. More than 1 million passed through before Balkan countries shut their borders 15 months ago.



Bulgarian authorities estimated in May that around 3,000 people entered and continued their trip illegally since the start of the year.



