Ten members of Turkish security forces killed in south-east

Istanbul (dpa) - Clashes in restive eastern Turkey have left 10 members of the Turkish security forces dead, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, blaming the Kurdistan Workers‘ Party (PKK).



The incident took place late Thursday in Agri province. Among the dead were seven so-called village guards - a type of pro-government militia - and two members of the formal security forces. A retired guard was also killed.



The pro-Kurdish Firat news agency confirmed an attack took place and said the PKK‘s military wing was responsible. The Firat report claimed 30 members of the security forces were killed.



Turkish security forces have claimed to have "neutralized" dozens of Kurdish militants in recent operations in the mostly Kurdish south-east and in airstrikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq.



The PKK, which has claimed a number of attacks on security forces, has confirmed a far lower death toll among its ranks.



Clashes between the PKK and the state resumed last year after a ceasefire collapsed and peace talks broke down. The government says it will not return to negotiations.



Since July 2015, about 2,000 people have been confirmed killed, including members of the security forces, militants and civilians.



More than 40,000 people are estimated to have died in the more than three decades of violence with the PKK.



