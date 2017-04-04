Spain's King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia kick off Japan visit

Tokyo (dpa) - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrived in Tokyo late Tuesday for a four-day visit to Japan as state guests to further strengthen the two countries‘ ties, the Japanese government said.



This isÂ the king‘s first visit to Japan since ascending to the throne in 2014, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.



The Spanish royal couple is scheduled to meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday and also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie on Thursday.



Before leaving Japan on Friday, the king and the queen will travel to Shizuoka, central Japan, with the imperial couple, where they are scheduled to have lunch at Fugetsuro, the old house of the last shogun in the Edo period.



Both couples are expected to view a clock that was given by King Felipe III in 1611 in return for Japan‘s rescuing Spanish crew members whose ship washed ashoreÂ during a storm.Â



