SIDEBAR Witnesses recount horror of St Petersburg train bombing

Europe
03.04.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Moscow (dpa) - Survivors and witnesses in St Petersburg have been recounting the horror of what could be the city‘s deadliest terrorist attack.

"There was a flash. I fell, looked back and saw people dead," a witness with blood on his face told an interviewer, in a video uploaded to YouTube.

"Everywhere people were suffering," the man said, describing how he crawled to safety through a shattered window.

Another witness explained how everyone was panicking, trying to get off the train.

At least 10 people were killed in the blast while the train was travelling between two central stations. Dozens of others were wounded.

A video apparently taken just moments after the explosion shows several commuters charging into the bombed train to help victims at the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.

Further down the same platform commuters were standing around in shock, according to another uploaded video.

A woman hunched over a victim in an apparent attempt to revive him.

Thick smoke billowed into a neighbouring station, Sennaya Ploshchad, from where the train had been travelling. Footage showed commuters covering their faces and hurrying out.

A young woman interviewed on television said she was with friends at one of the underground stations when she heard a loud bang. Struck with fear, she ran away without turning around to see what the commotion was.

All stations in the city‘s underground system were closed in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Two suspects were being sought in connection with the bombing.

 

