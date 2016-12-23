SIDEBAR Video showing moment Berlin truck drives at market emerges

Berlin (dpa) - The moment when a truck veered off the road to drive into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, has been captured on a dashboard camera.



The footage was published online by the "Bild" tabloid late Thursday and shows the truck swerving off the road at high speed and onto Breitscheidplatz, the square where the market was taking place.



Seconds afterwards people begin running away from the scene.



In contrast to some accounts, the truck‘s headlights appear to be switched on.



The video, taken just metres away, does not show any of the carnage itself from Monday‘s night‘s attack.



