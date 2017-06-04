SIDEBAR Trump calls for Muslim travel ban after London attack

London (dpa) - US President Donald Trump late Saturday called for his suspended ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries to be implemented just an hour after reports of a terrorist attack in London began to emerge.



"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" Trump tweeted.



An hour earlier he had retweeted a comment from the conservative Drudge Report website on the attack in London.



He then sent a message of support to Britain, writing, "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"



Earlier this week the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to review the legality of the president‘s executive order on a travel ban, which a series of lower court rulings have kept from going into effect.



The courts have ruled that plaintiffs are likely to succeed at trial in showing that the policy violates US constitutional prohibitions on religious discrimination.



Trump issued an initial travel ban for seven countries in January. After the initial ban became tied up in the courts, his administration issued a revised executive order which limited the ban to six countries.



