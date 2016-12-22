SIDEBAR Outpouring of support for family of Polish truck driver
Europe
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Warsaw (dpa) - After the Christmas market attack in Berlin, thousands of Germans and Poles have been expressing their support for the family of the Polish driver whose truck was used in the attack.
"We have received a multitude of requests from people asking how they can financially support the family of our colleague Lukasz," wrote Ariel Zurawski, the owner of the transport firm and the victim‘s cousin, on the company‘s Facebook page.
The body of the 37-year-old driver, Lukasz Urban, was found in the cab of the truck.
He had been shot and stabbed, and there is speculation that he grabbed the steering wheel during the attack and averted a worse bloodbath.
"Thank you for every kind word, advice and help ... it is a very difficult time for us," Zurawski said on the Facebook page.
He had a wife and a 17-year-old son.
Urban should be given Germany‘s highest honour, a petition on the website Change.org said.
"All Germans, and not only Berliners, have reason to thank him," said the petition, addressed to President Joachim Gauck.
"He is a hero who has saved many people in Germany," said one commenter.
At the time of writing, the petition has been signed by over 3,400 people.
