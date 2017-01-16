SIDEBAR German publisher calls Trump interview his "most unusual" ever

Berlin (dpa) - The publisher of Germany‘s top-selling Bild daily described his interview with US president-elect Donald Trump as "the most unusual interview" he had ever conducted.



Kai Diekmann said that he was surprised by the clutter in the incoming president‘s modest bullet-proof office on the 26th floor of the Trump Tower in New York, describing it as incredibly crowded.



In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Diekmann described how Trump‘s desk was filled with paper and his walls studded with magazine covers charting his career, including from Playboy and the New York Times.



"Everywhere there are books and photographs, there are trophies and souvenirs, especially sports memorabilia such as baseball helmets," Diekmann said.



Diekmann said Trump‘s statements - which touched on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Brexit and NATO among others - were "not honed like they have come out of a washing machine after a few communication consultants have worked over them."



With Trump, "there is no established formula to the way he speaks, which is normally the case," Diekmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.



Describing the interview in his own newspaper, Diekmann said the incoming president asked him how Merkel was and whether she will win the national election expected in September.



It‘s not unusual for Trump to hold interviews in his office, and he has given video tours to several media outlets.



He also memorably tweeted a photo of himself on Cinco de Mayo while eating a taco bowl, which was sitting atop a pile of newspapers and magazines on his desk.



