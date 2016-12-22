SIDEBAR Carry on as usual, May tells Londoners after Berlin attack

London (dpa) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday urged London‘s 9 million people not to be "cowed by the terrorists" following the attack in Berlin, urging them to "carry on as usual."



"Of course our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the terrible attack that took place in Berlin but Londoners should go about their business as usual. They should enjoy this Christmas period," May told the London Evening Standard.



"It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists - that we will carry on with our lives as usual," she told the newspaper.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan earlier said Londoners "stand in solidarity with the people of Berlin - this was an attack on our shared values, freedoms and way of life."



"I want to reassure Londoners and those visiting our city over Christmas that the Metropolitan Police will review all security plans in London ... and that keeping everyone safe remains the highest priority for the Met commissioner and for me," Khan said in a statement.



The Metropolitan Police said it had "detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period," adding that officers "have considered a range of threats, including the use of large vehicles."



Britain has kept its terrorist threat level at "severe" - the second-highest level - for the last two years, meaning an attack is highly likely.



