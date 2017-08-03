Skiurlaub- günstig mit FeWo-direkt
Reports: Police notify court of corruption charges against Netanyahu

Israel
03.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Jerusalem (dpa) - Police have notified Israel‘s Supreme Court that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of bribe, fraud and breach of trust, local media reported on Thursday, as the Israeli leader became further engulfed in a corruption scandal.

Authorities reportedly informed the court of the allegations upon requesting a gagging order on the case as they continues talks to secure a state witness.

A former top aide to Netanyahu, Ari Harow, is in discussions with the police about the possibility of testifying in return for reduced punishment in other legal cases, the Haaretz daily reported.

The court issued a gagging order, which is reported to be in place until September 17.

Netanyahu is suspected of having received illegal gifts from business associates and is thought to have tried to secure undue influence on Israeli media coverage.

The prime minister strongly denies any wrongdoing.

David Bitan, a lawmaker and member of Netanyahu‘s ruling Likud party, said in March that the premier "has no intention of resigning, even if he is indicted."

 

