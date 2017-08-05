Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
Report: White House documents on Flynn requested by special counsel

Europe
05.08.2017
Washington (dpa)Â - White House documents related to Michael Flynn have been requested by investigators working for the special counsel leading a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 USÂ presidential election, the New York Times reported Friday.

Investigators also have questioned witnesses about whether or not USÂ President Donald Trump‘s former national security advisor received payments from the Turkish government near the end of Trump‘s election campaign, the Times reported, citing people close to the matter.

The request was not a formal subpoena, the Times said, but did appear to be the first time the White House had been asked by special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team to provide documents.

On Thursday, the Times reported that Mueller had issued grand jury subpoenas for "documents related to the business dealings" of Flynn, who resigned in February after admitting providing "incomplete information" about his communication with then-Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn also has been subpoenaed by a grand jury in Virginia as well as Senate and House of Representatives committees. Questions have been raised about lobbying work he did for Russia and Turkey and a paid appearance at an event for Russian broadcaster RT.

Flynn at one point refused to cooperate with a congressional panel, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

 

