Report: Security staff go on strike at Barcelona airport
Europe
04.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Madrid (dpa) - Passengers at Barcelon‘s El Prat international airport faced long lines and delays on Friday as security personnel went on strike to call for increased staffing and improved working conditions, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.
Families were among those standing in queues for more than an hour, and some passengers missed their flights, the report said.
The striking security personnel signalled their intention to leave their posts intermittently for a total of four hours:Â from 5:30 am until 6:30 am, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, La Vanguardia previously reported.
If no progress is made in negotiations, security personnel have threatened to hold similar protests on August 6, 7, 11 and 13. If no agreement is subsequently made, they would extend the protests for an indefinite period beginning in mid-August.
