REFILE Thousands take to streets of Warsaw in support of gay rights

Europe
03.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Warsaw (dpa) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to show their support for gay rights, with police putting the crowd at 13,000 and organizers saying that 50,000 had attended.

The Equality Parade, or Parada Rownosci, was held with the intention of drawing attention to the rights of LGBT people, both in terms of defiance towards discrimination and acceptance of same-sex unions.

Participants in the annual rally also marched in support of people with disabilities, religious minorities, and other marginalized groups.

Poland‘s conservative government opposes marriage between members of the same sex.

 

Spain
27.05.2017
MadridÂ (dpa) - Tausende Menschen haben in Madrid gegen die Wirtschafts- undÂ Sozialpolitik der konservativen Regierung Spaniens protestiert. Die Teilnehmer der Â«MÃ¤rsche der WÃ¼rdeÂ»Â forderten am Samstag unter anderem bessere GehÃ¤lter und
weiter
Poland
03.06.2017
Warschau (dpa) - Tausende Polen haben bei der Warschauer Â«GleichheitsparadeÂ» (Parada Rownosci) fÃ¼r die Rechte von Lesben, Schwulen, Bisexuellen und Transgender demonstriert. Â«Liebe ist keine SÃ¼ndeÂ», hieÃŸ es unter anderem auf den Plakaten der
weiter
Europe
02.06.2017
Warsaw (dpa) - Controversy over the 2010 Smolensk plane crash in which former Polish president Lech Kaczynski died has flared again after foreign body parts were found in his grave.Warsaw authorities announced Thursday that the remains of an
weiter
Europe
27.05.2017
Giardini Naxos, Italy (dpa) - Police deployed tear gas after being rushed by 20 to 30 demonstrators at an anti-Group of Seven (G7) protest near the site of the summit, according to a dpa reporter at the scene of the incident.About 1,000 people had
weiter
Europe
08.05.2017
TallinnÂ (dpa) - Leaders of the Baltic states and Poland emphasized close ties between European Union member countries on Monday ahead of negotiations on Britain‘s departure from the bloc."We would like to have a stronger, more united union,"
weiter
Europe
06.05.2017
Berlin (dpa) - Thousands of Poles took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to demonstrate in a "March for Freedom" against the government of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.The march was organized by the Civic Platform (PO),
weiter
 
CHRONOLOGY Recent terror attacks in Europe
London (dpa) - Europe‘s big cities are increasingly on high alert for terror attacks. Here are some of the most recent.MANCHESTER, BRITAIN, May 22, 2017: A suspected suicide bomber kills 22 people, including children, and injures 59 following a
EXTRA Police confirm London crash, stabbings are
London (dpa) - London‘s Metropolitan police have confirmed thatÂ a crashÂ at London Bridge and stabbings at nearbyÂ Borough Market late Saturday are terrorist incidents.A stabbing reportedÂ in south London‘sÂ Vauxhall area laterÂ is not
DEVELOPING May: London incidents treated as
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May said apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ late Saturday were being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."Armed police openedÂ fire during a stabbing incident atÂ Borough Market after
URGENT: May: London incidents treated as
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May says apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ are being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."
German orchestra aims to send anti-wall message
Mexico City (dpa) - Members of a German symphony orchestra are going ahead Saturday with their "Tear Down This Wall" concert along the US-Mexico border despite being banned from playing on the US side.The Dresden Symphony Orchestra originally wanted
IOC outlines new independent anti-doping test body
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 to come from recycled
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
