REFILE Thousands take to streets of Warsaw in support of gay rights

Warsaw (dpa) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to show their support for gay rights, with police putting the crowd at 13,000 and organizers saying that 50,000 had attended.



The Equality Parade, or Parada Rownosci, was held with the intention of drawing attention to the rights of LGBT people, both in terms of defiance towards discrimination and acceptance of same-sex unions.



Participants in the annual rally also marched in support of people with disabilities, religious minorities, and other marginalized groups.



Poland‘s conservative government opposes marriage between members of the same sex.



