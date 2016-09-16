REFILE Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.9 million vehicles worldwide

New York (dpa) - Automaker Fiat Chrysler has recalled 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to a possible defect preventing airbags and seatbelts from functioning properly in collisions, the company announced Thursday.



The company said the problem stems from a specific control module. Fiat Chrysler said it was aware of three fatalities and five injuries that could be related to the defect.



Vehicles affected included various models from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Lancia brands manufactured between 2010 and 2014.



The majority of the affected vehicles - 1.4 million - are in the US market, with 284,000 being outside North America.



In recent weeks US rival General Motors recalled more than 4 million vehicles due to similar problems.



