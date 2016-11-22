QUOTE Britain's response to Trump recommendation for ambassador
Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
"There is no vacancy. We already have an excellent ambassador to the US."
The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May turns down a suggestion by US president-elect Donald Trump that his ally, UKIP leader Nigel Farage, could become Britain‘s ambassador to the US.
