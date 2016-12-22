Number of Salafists in Germany rises sharply, spy agency says

Berlin (dpa) - The number of radical Salafists in Germany has risen sharply in recent months, Germany‘s domestic intelligence service told dpa on Thursday.



The number of supporters of the conservative interpretation of Islam in Germany is around 9,700 people, 500 more than three months ago, Germany‘s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said.



The figures will alarm Germans still reeling from Monday‘s Berlin Christmas market truck attack which killed 12 people. A huge manhunt for Tunisian suspect Anis Amri is under way.



Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Christmas market attack but the extremist group has frequently taken credit for terrorist incidents it had little or no connection to.



The number of people leaving Germany to fight for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq has also increased slightly to 890 from 880 in November, according to the BfV. Among those, about 20 per cent were women and 5 per cent were minors.



The BfV estimates that around a third of those who left to join Islamic State have now returned to Germany.



The domestic intelligence agency has also reported more cases in which Islamists have wanted to make contact with refugees. There have been 390 such attempts up to now, with BfV president Hans-Georg Maassen saying in August that there had been 340 known cases recorded.



