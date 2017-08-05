New UN envoy travels to Libya for talks with rival leaders
Europe
05.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Tripoli (dpa)- The United Nations‘ Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, arrived in the capital Tripoli on Saturday for his first visit to the country since he was appointed just over a monthÂ ago.
The Lebanese diplomatÂ is to meet with Fayez al-Serrag, the prime minister of a UN-backed government based in Tripoli.
Salame will later travel to eastern Libya, where a rival administration is based. He is due to hold there talks with AgilaÂ Saleh, the head of anÂ elected parliament.
LibyaÂ hasÂ descended into chaos since the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.
The country is governed by three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in the eastern city of Tobruk.
Last month, Salame took part in talks in Paris brokered by France between al-Serraj and his rival Khalifa Haftar, the chief of Libya‘s self-styled national army in eastern Libya.
At the time, the rival leaders agreed to a nationwide ceasefire, excluding the fight against terrorist groups, and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.
During his currentÂ trip,Â Ghassan hopes to startÂ the implementation of the Paris agreement, Libyan media reported.
As the UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan has succeeded in the post German diplomat Martin Kobbler.
