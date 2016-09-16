Majority of Germans want upper limit set on number of refugees
Europe
16.09.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Berlin (dpa) - The majority of Germans back calls for an upper limit to be placed on the number of refugees entering the country, an issue that has divided Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s conservative political bloc.
A survey drawn up by pollsters TNS Emnid for the magazine Focus and released on Friday found that 60 per cent support imposing a cap as demanded by the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian-based allies of Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU).
However, only 35 per cent back Merkel‘s opposition to an upper limit.
In addition to the other major German parties, Merkel‘s rejection of the CSU‘s call for an annual limit of 200,000 also has the backing of the chief of the nation‘s top court.
Andreas Vosskuhle, who heads up the Constitutional Court, said earlier this year that placing a limit on the number of refugees entering the nation was contrary to the constitution, which calls on the country to provide refuge for those escaping persecution.
After climbing to about 1 million last year, the number of refugees entering Germany has dropped dramatically this year.
However, the Bielefeld-based TNS Emnid poll found that 64 per cent of CDU-CSU members still supported the call by CSU chief and Bavarian Premier Horst Seehofer for stemming the flow of refugees through imposing a limit.
TNS Emnid surveyed 1,002 German voters between September 13 and 14.
