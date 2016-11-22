London on Trump's call for Farage as ambassador: There's "no vacancy"

London (dpa) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has said there is "no vacancy" for the position of ambassador to the United States after president-elect Donald Trump endorsed euroscepticÂ leader Nigel Farage for the job.



The president-elect had tweeted his support for Farage, who is head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and was the first British politician to meet Trump in person after his election victory.



"Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!" Trump wrote.



May‘s office offered a swift rebuff to the recommendation, which was highly unusual considering that each country appoints its own overseas representatives and the role in question is already filled.



"There is no vacancy. We already have an excellent ambassador to the US," a government spokesman told the Press Association.



Farage said in the run-up to the US presidential election that he would like a role in Trump‘s administration.



Since meeting Trump in New York, he has been gunning for an official job as go-between.



In an apparent bid to bolster his chances, Farage tweeted Tuesday morning: "I have known several of the Trump team for years and I am in a good position with the President-elect‘s support to help."



