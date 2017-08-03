Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
Libya's military strongman vows to confront foreign ships

Europe
03.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Benghazi, Libya (dpa) - Libya‘s strongman, Khalifa Haftar, has ordered his forces to confront any foreign military ships entering the country‘s waters without permission, an official said Thursday.

The order comes after Italy approved a naval operation along the Libyan coast to combat migrant trafficking.

"Confronting will be according to the rules of engagement followed by our forces, including interception, warning and direct targeting," ColonelÂ AhmedÂ al-Mesmari, theÂ spokesmanÂ forÂ Haftar‘s forces, told dpa.

"We will work to employ all our combat capabilities in order to carry out this mission. Our combat preparedness is in shape," al-Mesmari added without details.

Haftar is the chief of Libya‘s self-styled National Army aligned with an elected parliament based in the east of the strife-ravaged country.

On Wednesday, Ayoub Qassem, a spokesman forÂ Libya‘s naval force, said an Italian vessel was expected to arrive inÂ LibyaÂ to provide "technical and logistical" aid to the Libyan coastguard.

It is not clear if the ship has arrived.

Qassem told dpa that the Libyan naval force - loyal to a UN-backed government based in the capital Tripoli - has requested technical support to tackle human trafficking for years, "a demand that has only been met a few months ago when Italian boats anchored on Libyan coasts."

Libya hasÂ descended into chaos since the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

The country is riven by three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Lawlessness in the former Italian colony has helped it become the main springboard for often deadly migrant journeysÂ across the Mediterranean.

 

