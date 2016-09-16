Legal review blames British troops for Iraqi teenager's drowning
16.09.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
London (dpa) - An investigation has accused four British soldiers of "a manifest disregard of life" after they forced four teenagers suspected of looting into a canal in the Iraqi city of Basra in 2003 and left one of them to drown.
The soldiers detained Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali, 15, and three other teenaged suspects and took them away in a armoured vehicle before forcing them to get out at Shatt Al Basra canal and wade into the water.
"The circumstances in which he died should never have occurred," judge George Newman said in his report for the Iraq Fatalities Investigations.
"The immediate circumstances which caused his death are clear: the soldiers, having detained him for looting, forced him to enter the canal and left him floundering," Newman said.
The soldiers had all been tried for manslaughter but acquitted.
But Newman said they were guilty of a "bullying piece of conduct, engaged in without consideration of the risk of harm to which it could give rise," followed by "a manifest failure to take action to save the life of Mr Ali."
He highlighted "grave concerns" about the soldiers‘ ability to cope with their responsibilities in Basra, which had "descended into a state of chaos."
"Iraqi police could provide no assistance, and no legal processes for dealing with looters existed or could be devised," he said.
Britain‘s decision to join a US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 has been subject to widespread criticism over claims that then prime minister Tony Blair misled the public on weapons of mass destruction that were never found.
