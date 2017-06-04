Labour Party set for Malta election win
Malta
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party is heading towards a second mandate Sunday, with opposition leader Simon Busuttil conceding defeat within an hour of vote counting.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, 43, has seen off a challenge from Busuttil, 48, of the centre-right Nationalist Party, after a tense four-week election campaign.Â
"It is clear that the people have chosen to stay the course," Muscat told the state broadcaster, shortly after initial counts showed his party leading by up to eight per cent.Â
Official results are expected later Sunday. Â
Voters cast their ballots for a new government on Saturday in snap parliamentary elections called by Muscat a year ahead of schedule amid a corruption scandal connected to the Panama Papers document leak.
Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of June.
Muscat‘s governmentÂ has been in hot water as a result of the Panama Papers, a massive data leak out of the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in April 2016 that detailed how money was being funneled to shell companies in tax havens.
The leak revealed that Muscat‘s Chief of StaffÂ Keith Schembri and former energy minister Konrad Mizzi owned secret companies abroad.
Muscat says he called a snap election to eliminate economic uncertainty, but the opposition insists claims of corruption will not dissipate through a popular vote.
The Nationalist Party also produced documents that it claims show that Schembri received kickbacks from a controversial cash-for-passports scheme, while Mizzi is said to have benefited personally from a power station project.
Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi have strongly denied the claims.
