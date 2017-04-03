Italy deports suspects over connection to Venice terrorist cell

Rome (dpa) - Three alleged extremists have been deported from Italy because of connections to a terrorist cell in Venice, the country‘s Interior Ministry announced Monday.



The three Kosovo nationals were connected to four terrorist suspects who were taken into custody last week after counter-terrorism authorities learned the quartet was mulling an attack on the 16th-century Rialto Bridge spanning Venice‘s Grand Canal.



Police said they had uncovered evidence that all seven had watched Islamic State training videos on how to cut a person‘s throat and how to make home-made bombs.



Italian authorities have deported 162 suspected extremists since January 2015.



