Islamist group suspected as two police shot dead in southern Russia

Moscow (dpa) - Russian authorities believe a radical Islamist group is responsible for the fatal shooting of two police officers at a roadside post in the southern city of Astrakhan, on the Caspian Sea, state media reported on Tuesday.



The shooters fled the scene. Police have rounded up eight suspects, state news agency TASS reported.



The shooting occurred on the night of what is being considered the deadliest ever terrorist attack in the northern city of St Petersburg, in which 14 people have died so far.



There has been a simmering Islamist insurgency in southern Russia in the decades following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Hundreds of men from the region are believed to be fighting for the extremist group Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.



