Islamic State executes two Turkish soldiers
Europe
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Istanbul (dpa) - Islamic State released a video Thursday showing its militants burning to death two Turkish soldiers, as Ankara‘s troops and Syrian rebels engage in fierce fighting against the extremist group around al-Bab in northern Syria.
After the video surfaced, social media sites were blocked in Turkey. The authorities often throttle sites like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube during times of unrest or to prevent the spread of content.
The graphic video - in which the chained soldiers speak and give their names - was distributed via various social media channels but could not be independently confirmed.
Turkey had last month confirmed it had lost contact with two soldiers fighting in Syria, though it was not immediately clear if they were the same as those shown in the video.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 24 civilians in Islamic State-held al-Bab were killed in a recent Turkish airstrike.
Turkey launched ground operations over the border in northern Syria in August. It has since seen 37 soldiers killed in action, including 16 on Wednesday, according to government figures.
Ankara is currently aiming to seize the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo.
Turkey says it has "neutralized" more than 1,000 Islamic State fighters in Syria in the past four months.
There was no immediate government comment on the video.
