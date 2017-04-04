Greek finance minister to discuss reforms with creditors in Brussels

Athens (dpa)Â - Talks between Greece and its creditors about further budget reforms in the cash-strapped country are set to resume on Tuesday.



Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, accompanied by a group of Greek ministers and experts, travelled to Brussels to meet representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Union and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).



Further billions will only be paid out to Greece following a successful review.



Time is tight. Greece is due to pay more than 7 billion euros (7.46 billion dollars)Â to various creditors in July, money that Athens currently does not have.



The Eurogroup is to discuss the topic of Greece at its next meeting on April 7 in Malta.



Greece‘s international creditors are calling for 3.6 billion euros‘ worth of further austerity measures.



This includes lowering the income tax exemption allowance from 8,636 euros to around 6,000 euros per year, as well as additional pension cuts.



Around 4,000 pensioners protested in Athens on Tuesday, according to police.



The negotiations are further complicated by differences of opinion among the creditors.



The IMFÂ continues to call for debt reduction measures, arguing that Greece will otherwise be unable to emerge from the crisis. This has so far been rejected by the European creditors.



