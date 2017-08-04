Germany warns Vietnam of consequences for Cold War-style kidnapping

Berlin (dpa)Â - Germany is considering taking further measures against Vietnam for the alleged kidnapping of a former oil executive in Berlin last month, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday.



The German government accuses Hanoi of sending operatives to abduct Trinh Xuan Thanh, once a high-level manager in the state energy group PetroVietnam, and a female companion on July 23.



Witnesses in the German capital reported seeing the two forced into a car.



Both appeared several days later in Hanoi. Thanh went on state-run television for an interview that aired Thursday in which he said he returned willingly in order to face criminal charges against him.



Gabriel said they were "taken out of the country using methods one sees in sinister films about the Cold War."



"This is something we will not tolerate and cannot tolerate," he said



Earlier this week the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Vietnamese ambassador to discuss the incident and declared the embassy‘s intelligence attache persona non grata, who was given 48 hours to leave the country.



Gabriel said that the expulsion of the diplomat did not end the matter and that discussions were under way about the next steps the government would take.



Thanh is charged with "violating economic management regulations" during his tenure as chairman of the PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation. This allegedly led to a loss of nearly 150 million dollars.



