Germany says two of its nationals injured in London attack
Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Berlin (dpa)Â - Two German nationals were among the nearly 50 people injured during a terrorist attack in central London in which seven people were killed, according to German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.
"My thoughts are with the security forces, who arrived at the scene quickly and shot dead the three perpetrators, thereby preventing what could have been a much more serious bloodbath," de Maiziere said in Dresden.
The minister said that Berlin was working closely with the British authorities in investigating the case, and that although there was no absolute security, the key to counterterrorism was to "know and to intercept the perpetrators beforehand."
"International cooperation is extremely important," he said.
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered her sympathy and solidarity to Britons.
"I‘m thinking with sympathy and solidarity in these hours of our British friends and all those in London," the chancellor said in a statement.
"Today, regardless of all barriers, we are united in horror and grief, but also in determination," she said, adding that Germany stood "firm and resolute" by Britain‘s side in the fight against terrorism.
