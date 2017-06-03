Germany deports Moroccan man suspected in Russian embassy attack plot

Dresden, Germany (dpa) - Germany has deported a Moroccan man, two months after his arrest in refugee accommodation, over an alleged plot to attack the Russian embassy in Berlin.



The 24-year-old was arrested in housing for refugees in the small town of Borsdorf near Leipzig, in the eastern German state of Saxony.



He was flown to Frankfurt onÂ Friday, the state Interior Ministry inÂ Dresden confirmed on Saturday.



The man had been in custody since early April.



Deportation proceedings were initiated on April 21 against him as he was deemed an Islamist threat. The process took this long because the necessary paperwork from Morocco was missing.



No further information on the investigation was provided.



