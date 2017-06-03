Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
German orchestra aims to send anti-wall message with border concert

Europe
03.06.2017
03.06.2017

By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Mexico City (dpa) - Members of a German symphony orchestra are going ahead Saturday with their "Tear Down This Wall" concert along the US-Mexico border despite being banned from playing on the US side.

The Dresden Symphony Orchestra originally wanted to hold a free performance simultaneously on both sides of the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana.

Mexican authorities approved, but US authorities said no, so plans were changed to hold the concert only on the Tijuana side.

The concert is a protest against US President Donald Trump‘s plans to build a border wall, which he says is necessary to stop drug smuggling and illegal migration.

"Tear down this wall" is a quotation from president Ronald Reagan‘s 1987 speech at the Berlin wall.

Six musicians with the Dresden orchestra will participate in the performance, which will feature songs by Pink Floyd and Carlos Santana, according to the San Diego Reader.

The Dresden orchestra musicians will join numerous performers from Tijuana and San Diego, the newspaper said.

Markus Rindt, director of the Dresden Symphony Orchestra, invited everyone to join in no matter where they live.

"Recite a poem, sing, dance, play a song in front of any wall. Put a flower in a fence," said Rindt. "Let‘s send a signal against division, nationalism and fanaticism."

Rindt told the San Diego Reader that a highlight of the concert will be Arizona percussionist Glenn Weyant, who makes music by banging on the existing border fence.

 

