German minister expects 'laborious endeavour' for Brexit trade deal

London (dpa) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel tried to temper expectations on agreeing a new trade deal during Britain‘s two-year exit from the European Union, ahead of meetings on Tuesday with key ministers.



May wants negotiations on Brexit and Britain‘s future trade agreement with the EU to run simultaneously, completing both processes within two years, but EUÂ officials say the two sides must make progress on Brexit before discussing the new deal.



"We are as keen as the UK is to complete both agreements as soon as possible," Gabriel told The Independent online newspaper before planned meetings with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis.



"First, we have to get things right on the orderly withdrawal, then we will want to talk as soon as possible about our future relationship and get as far as we can within the next two years," he said.



"However, I don‘t want to speculate on time frames at a time when negotiations have not even started yet," he told the newspaper.



"Both sides must recognize that an agreement on a wide-ranging partnership will be quite a laborious endeavour."



Germany‘s Foreign Ministry said Gabriel planned to make clear during his talks in London that Germany wants Britain to maintain a close partnership with the European Union and hopes to see a quick start to the Brexit negotiations.



Gabriel is also scheduled to meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan and visit London‘s Tate Modern gallery.



