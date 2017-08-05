German industry:Â US sanctions on Russia endanger energy security
05.08.2017
Berlin (dpa)Â - New USÂ sanctions against Russia threaten projects to ensure energy security in the European Union, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry DIHKÂ said Saturday.
"Important projects for energy security could come to a standstill if German companies are prevented from participating in Russia gas pipeline projects," Volker Treier, DIHK‘s deputy chief executive, told dpa.
USÂ President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that imposes further sanctions against Russia over its alleged cyber interference in the USÂ election and its incursion into Ukraine.
The law includes measures that would punish companies in the USÂ and elsewhere for developing or doing work on Russian pipelines, and this could subsequently affect infrastructure transporting energy resources to Europe via Ukraine, according to the European Commission.
Moscow is dependent on oil and gas revenues and hopes its two major pipeline projects - TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 - will allow it to increase its market share inÂ Europe.
