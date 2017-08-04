German governor calls for snap poll as centre-left loses majority

Berlin (dpa)Â - The Social Democratic (SPD)Â governor of one of Germany‘s biggest states called for a snap election on Friday after his centre-left coalition government lost its majority in the regional legislature, but said he would not step down.



Stephan Weil, whose SPDÂ governs alongside the environmentalist Greens in Lower Saxony, called for the poll after Greens lawmaker Elke Twesten announced her plan to defect to Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU).



The move gave Merkel‘s CDU and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) - Germany‘s other major centre-right party -Â a majority in the state legislature and a symbolic boost ahead of the September 24 national election.



The CDUÂ and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are already 18 percentage points ahead of the SPD in the latest polls.



