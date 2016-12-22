German far-right party head becomes Mrs Pretzell, announces pregnancy

Leipzig, Germany (dpa) - The leader of Germany‘s populist anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Frauke Petry, 41, married her longterm partner, Marcus Pretzell, 43, in the eastern city of Leipzig on Thursday.



"We are pausing for a moment in love today and celebrating our wedding with immediate friends and family," Petry posted on her Facebook page, as she also announced that she was pregnant.



"We are celebrating with our combined eight children a new and special family, one of which we are very proud," Petry said.



"In the first half of the coming year this family will also grow by one new member."



The couple arrived in a blacked-out limousine at the registry office in the Mendelssohn building in Leipzig. They left the building together about two hours later.



This was the second marriage for Petry, who has been living in Leipzig for some time now.



In October 2015, the right-wing politician announced her separation from her former husband, Sven Petry, and revealed her relationship with party colleague Pretzell.



Pretzell is a member of the European Parliament and AfD party leader in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



