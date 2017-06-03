Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
German aid group pulls staff out of Afghanistan after Kabul bombing

Europe
03.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Islamabad (dpa) - Nearly all German and international personnel working for the German international aid organization GIZ have been flown out of Afghanistan following Wednesday‘s attack in Kabul‘s diplomatic zone that left 90 people dead and more than 460 injured.

Fewer than 10 GIZ staff members remain, among them country administrators and security advisors, dpa learned on Saturday from GIZ sources.

Within Afghanistan, the organization employs around 100 German and international staff members and around 1,400 Afghan nationals.

According to the sources, all GIZ employees in Kabul had been removed from six office and residential complexes two days before the attack, after "concrete threats" had been made. They had moved into a heavily secured hotel and were then taken to the airport on Thursday.

The GIZ press office confirmed that its employees had been flown to Dubai.

With the deteriorating security situation, GIZ had been planning to leave its offices in the centre of Kabul in the summer and move to a heavily secured camp.

GIZ‘s Afghanistan portfolio is its largest worldwide. It works in the areas of water supply, energy, economic development, education and good governance with an annual budget of around 120 million euros (134 million dollars) in Kabul and six northern provinces.

 

