Free concert goes ahead "with greater purpose" after London attack

London (dpa) - A benefit concert by US singer Ariana Grande for the victims of last month‘s terrorist attack in Manchester will take place despite the latest attack in London, Manchester police reported Sunday.



The concert will take place Sunday evening along with another "large-scale event," the police said, stating that "significant" numbers of police personnel would be present at both events.



Ariana Grande‘s manager, Scooter Braun, also confirmed that the concert - One Love Manchester - would go ahead, saying that it "will do so with greater purpose."



"All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show," he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.



In addition to Grande, the free concert will be feature singer Katy Perry and the group Coldplay among others.



Nearly two weeks ago, shortly after the of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, suicide terrorists killed 22 concertgoers, including children and teenagers.



