Former VWÂ chairman Piech to offload bulk of Porsche stake

Berlin (dpa) - Former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech has sold a large share of his holding in his family‘s firm Porsche SE, which controls the troubled VW carmaker.



Piech‘s relatives, who are members of VW‘s controlling Porsche and Piech families, have agreed to buy the package of shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Porsche said on Monday.



The 80-year-old Piech signalled last month that he planned to offload part of his 14.7-per-cent stake in Porsche, which in turn holds 52.2 per cent of the voting shares in VW, the giant carmaker founded by his grandfather, Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche.



Austrian-born Piech resigned as chairman of the VW Group supervisory board in April 2015 after a bitter power struggle with former VW chief executive Martin Winterkorn.



About six months later Winterkorn resigned after the German carmaker admitted that it had cheated on diesel emissions test around the world.



However, Piech angered members of his family at the height of the emissions scandal when he claimed he had alerted key VW directors in February 2015 to the affair.



This was well before the emissions affair broke and before the executives said they were aware that diesel model VW cars had been equipped with software aimed at manipulating exhaust tests.



