Former governor of Italy's richest region convicted for corruption

Rome (dpa) - Roberto Formigoni, a former longtime ruler of Italy‘s richest region, was on Thursday found guilty of corruption and sentenced to six years‘ imprisonment.



Formigoni led Lombardy, the region around Milan, during 1995-2013. A one-time influential ally of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, he is now a senator for a centrist party that supports the governing coalition.



The 69-year-old was tried for accepting bribes in the form of paid holidays, dinners and other perks from private health clinics that would receive reimbursements from his administration.



Judges also handed down a six-year ban on holding public office and ordered the seizure of assets worth 6.6 million euros (6.9 million dollars), including a 50-per-cent stake in a luxury villa in Sardinia.



The ruling can be appealed, and, as is usual in Italy, is unlikely to be enforced until a final verdict is issued.



Four other people were found guilty, including Formigoni‘s former commissioner for health, who was jailed for eight years and eight months.



