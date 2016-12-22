EXTRA US: Egypt asks to delay settlement vote at UN Security Council

Washington (dpa) - Egypt has requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department says.



The Egyptians are "consulting with their Arab League partners about the text," US State Department spokesman John Kirby says.



Kirby says he did not know "if or when a vote will be rescheduled."



US Secretary of State John Kerry‘s scheduled remarks on a vision for the Middle East have also been postponed in light of the Egyptian move, Kirby says.



