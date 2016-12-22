Skiurlaub- günstig mit FeWo-direkt
EXTRA US: Egypt asks to delay settlement vote at UN Security Council

Israel
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Washington (dpa) - Egypt has requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department says.

The Egyptians are "consulting with their Arab League partners about the text," US State Department spokesman John Kirby says.

Kirby says he did not know "if or when a vote will be rescheduled."

US Secretary of State John Kerry‘s scheduled remarks on a vision for the Middle East have also been postponed in light of the Egyptian move, Kirby says.

 

Israel
22.12.2016
Tel Aviv (dpa) - Unter den Todesopfern des Anschlags auf den Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt ist auch eine israelische Frau. Dies bestätigte am Donnerstag ein Sprecher des israelischen Außenministeriums. Die israelische Botschaft kümmere sich um die
weiter
Israel
22.12.2016
Tel Aviv/Washington (dpa) - Egypt requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled for Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department said, after coming under enormous
weiter
Russia
22.12.2016
Moskau (dpa) - Ein politisch aktiver Enkel des früheren Sowjetdiktators Josef Stalin ist tot. Jewgeni Dschugaschwili sei im Alter von 80 Jahren in Moskau gestorben, meldete die Agentur Tass am Donnerstag unter Berufung auf Ärzte. Der Sohn von
weiter
Europe
22.12.2016
Rome (dpa) - Roberto Formigoni, a former longtime ruler of Italy‘s richest region, was on Thursday found guilty of corruption and sentenced to six years‘ imprisonment.Formigoni led Lombardy, the region around Milan, during 1995-2013. A
weiter
Israel
20.12.2016
Jerusalem (dpa) - Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat nach dem tödlichen Anschlag auf einem Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt einen gemeinsamen Kampf der westlichen Welt gegen den Terror gefordert. Es handele sich um einen weiteren Anschlag in
weiter
Israel
20.12.2016
Jerusalem/Berlin (dpa) - Unter den Verletzten beim Anschlag auf einem Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt ist auch ein Israeli. Die Leiterin des israelischen Konsulats, Liora Givon, sei unterwegs, um den Mann zu besuchen, teilte ein Sprecher des
weiter
 
