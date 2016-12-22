EXTRA Trump urges veto of Israeli settlement resolution in Security Council
Israel
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Washington (dpa) - US president-elect Donald Trump is calling for the veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank.
"The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," he says.
"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations. This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."
Tel Aviv-Jaffa
(23.12.2016 00:36)
10 / 17 °C
